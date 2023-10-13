Jack Yer Man At Goodwood

Not the best of racing this afternoon and I look forward to 2024 when the BHA are offering up some better stuff on a Sunday – hopefully that will attract the horses and the crowds. Goodwood take centre stage in the UK today but finding sensible bets hasn’t proved an easy task, though I am happy enough to suggest that Jack Channon’s Amancio can give us a good run in the seven-furlong nursery at 3.35pm.

The son of Sixties Icon ran on late over this trip when third at Chester so it came as a surprise to me when they dropped him a furlong at Hamilton when, perhaps unsurprisingly, he kept on late into second after pulling too hard early doors. Making his handicap debut off a mark of 67 he can go well if he settles better and he should be difficult to keep out of the frame.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Amancio 3.35pm Goodwood 11/8 most bookmakers