Jamie’s Mount Could Fly home

It may be greedy of me to wish for a Gary Moore double on the card, but I cannot resist a little on In The Air who is thrown in at the deep end for his chasing bow in the handicap at 3.45pm. Three wins from eight starts over hurdles suggest he has plenty of ability, including a narrow success last time out at Fontwell in May, yet connections have already decided to avoid and more handicaps over the smaller obstacles and send him straight over fences.

That may be a clue in itself that they think he can go on to better things in this sphere, and with Jamie Moore, who rides this track as well as any and better than most in the saddle, he looks worthy of a small each way bet on a trappy afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way In The Air 3.45pm Plumpton 11/2 most bookmakers