The Moore The Merrier At Plumpton

All these abandonments are getting on my nerves, but we soldier on as always and common sense suggests we start at Plumpton this afternoon – in the hope that the rain leave the south alone! Regular readers will know that Gary Moore is one of my favourite trainers and as he rarely leaves this track without a winner, it may be sensible to start with the once-raced Sangiovese in the opener at 2.15pm.

A beautifully bred son of Champs Elysees out of a Black Sam Bellamy mare, he made his debut in a Newton Abbot bumper when he finished second of four in July, but he is expected to do a lot better now he has some obstacles in front of him.

A half-brother to the 99 rated Abingworth and others, he may have been found a suitable opportunity here and I will be watching the market with interest in the morning as the stable rarely miss out when the money is down.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Sangiovese 2.15pm Plumpton 3/1 Paddy Power and Betfair