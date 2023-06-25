Jax May Have The Edge

Jax Edge has really impressed me this season with wins at both Bath and Chepstow, and she clearly gets on really well with jockey Gina Mangan who is in the saddle again today.

Last time out she was slowly away over the five furlongs before pouncing late once he got a clear run, suggesting the return to an added furlong will see further improvement.

She does have an added 6lb from the handicapper hence her price, but is getting better with experience and she could have at least one more win in her before the handicapper finally gets her measure.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Jax Edge 9.00pm Newbury 7/1 William Hill, 888sport.com, and Bet Victor