Winston Can Give The Bookies Two Fingers

One from the Sussex coast to start things off today when I like the chances of Sir Winston in the 4.00pm at Brighton for Newmarket trainer Roger Varian when the course and distance winner returns to the scene of the crime after a second at Chepstow last time out.

He clearly likes to hear his hooves rattle which makes the conditions today ideal, and while he has gone up another pound for that run, jockey Aidan Keeley claims five from the saddle which is hopefully all he needs to get back to winning ways.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Sir Winston 4.00pm Brighton 13/8 most bookmakers