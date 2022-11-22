Jet Could Fly Home

As the Flat jockeys enjoy their short holiday we have three meetings over jumps to work with, and the first horse I like the look of runs in the novice handicap hurdle at 1.45pm from Taunton.

We all know the form of the Paul Nicholls horses in recent weeks and Jet Of Magic added to his statistics when hacking up by 11 lengths on his first start for the stable at Hereford. Likely to improve again for his first start since May, he has been put up 8lb by the handicapper, but jockey Freddie Gordon claims seven of those back from the saddle, and that suggests he has every chance of following up.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Jet Of Magic 1.45pm Taunton 2/1 William Hill