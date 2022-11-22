Nobel Could Take First Prize

A much riskier option for my second suggestion when the long-absent Nobel Joshua returns to the track in the 2.50pm at Taunton, a two mile three furlong handicap hurdle. He was last seen winning by close to four lengths here over three miles in November 2020, but he is still only six years old and we may not have seen the best of hm just yet.

I felt he idled a bit in front that day and may be even better suited by this trip, but even better, he races off exactly the same mark of 112 this afternoon which seems pretty generous.

He beat a horse called Broken Quest that day, giving him 4lb thanks to jockey claims, and he is now rated 117 so you can see why I think he could be well-handicapped, though we do have to take his fitness on trust after such a long break.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Nobel Joshua 2.50pm Taunton 8/1 William Hill