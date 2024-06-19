Jockey Booking Could Be A Big Clue

A tough race to end the card (as usual), with a full field of 29 runners heading into battle over the seven furlongs.

At first glance I was all over Fresh for the James Fanshawe stable with his course record of three wins and three places with two of those victories off higher marks, and he can go well at his favourite track under Hayley Turner, though he is owned by Clipper Logistics, suggesting Danny Tudhope would have had the opportunity to ride him – if he wanted to.

That points me to the each way chances of Alzahir, a 28/1 chance who could pull off a shock. Trained by David O’Meara, the source of numerous winners for the jockey over the years, the four-year-old has a win over this trip to his name and one over further, and looked to be being primed for this when fourth at Chester last month where he pulled too hard to ever get serious.

I may be imagining it, but you can’t unsee things, and with the Fanshawe horse and possibly all four O’Meara horses to pick from, the fact that he is on board the son of Sea The Stars looks like a pretty decent hint to me.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Alzahir 6.15pm Royal Ascot 28/1 most bookmakers