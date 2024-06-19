French Raider Is Worth A Second Look

I am willing to acknowledge that King’s Gambit was mightily impressive when taking a Class Two handicap at Newbury on his only start this season, but I cannot fathom (famous last words) why he is as short as 5/2 favourite here when you look at the class of the opposition.

Stromberg is an outsider to consider after a good second at The Curragh last time out and he may go well at 40/1 or thererabouts, but surely this is First Look’s to lose? 9/2 is freely available as I write and that looks outstanding value for a horse who is officially rated 7lb better than all of his rivals.

Trained in France by Andre Fabre, or “God” as he is known by his fellow handlers, his last run saw him beaten a couple of lengths in the Group One Prix Du Jockey Club (French Derby) and although this will be the fastest ground he has encountered by far, he is by Lope De Vega who has a 34% progeny strike rate on Good ground and a 31% on good to firm – with lower figures on softer ground to back up my position.

Admittedly he has only won once and placed on three other occasions, but he was the stable third string at Chantilly and is their only contender here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way First Look 5.40pm Royal Ascot 5/1 Bet Victor, Ladbrokes, and Sporting Index