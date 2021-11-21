Jockey Booking Suggests A Big Run

Not the best day of racing ever seen in the United Kingdom, but I did spot the fairly unusual jockey booking of Sam Twiston-Davies for Neil Mulholland in the Southwell bumper due off at 1.25pm. The thing is, he regularly rides for Dr Richard Newland these days, whose well-regarded Tchoupinminzac will be ridden by Charlie Hammond instead, and you have to wonder why?

Perhaps he has been “persuaded” to ride The Turtle Said by connections of the son of Manduro who weas second on his only start so far, beaten a nose at Huntingdon when in the care of Fergal O’Brien. Held up that day he would have won in another stride, and although off for a year, he clearly has plenty of ability and should go well if my theory is correct.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win The Turtle Said 1.25pm Southwell 4/1 Bet365