Looking Good For Dennis’ Gelding

Ten Past Midnight is looking for his hat-trick off bottom weight here and won’t be far away, but if What A Glance is in the same mood as last time out at Worcester, then an added 8lb from the handicapper won’t stop a follow up success.

Previously trained by Oliver Sherwood, that was his first start since joining the David Dennis stable, and a change of surroundings soon saw a 16 length success, and on his first start in over five months. He returns to the fray just 11 days later and may strip fitter for the run, and if that is the case, then he may well double up this afternoon under jockey David Bass.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt win What A Glance 2.55pm Southwell 3/1 Bet365