Jonjo Looking Good At Carlisle

Not the strongest racing you will ever see this Sunday but if Unsinkable Molly B lives up to all the hype, she can get off the mark under rules in the Carlisle bumper that closes the card at 3.20pm. Bought for 45,000 Euros at the sales in 2021, the daughter of Blue Bresil has the one run at the end of March at Wetherby where she was beaten half a length when passed close home by favourite Miss Goldfire, and if she learns from that and has strengthened during her absence then she could take all the beating here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Unsinkable Molly B 3.20pm Carlisle 15/8 most bookmakers