Jumbeau Has A Huge Chance

In the 5.30pm at Chelmsford this evening it may be worth giving Jumbeau one last chance to get back to winning ways. Tom Clover’s filly won first time out at Brighton before a three-length third in Listed class at York and a career best three length fifth to the top-class Little Big Bear in the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot.

One run since saw a poor eighth in Listed class at Redcar, but this represents a good drop in class into company she ought to find more to her liking.

There is a risk she has had enough for the season, but that is built in to the price, and the fact they run her again suggests they feel she still has more to offer as a two-year-old.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Jumbeau 5.30pm Chelmsford 5/2 Bet365