What A Shot – At Lingfield

I may well head off to Lingfield this afternoon weather permitting where they have one of their rare National Hunt fixtures which are invariably a bit of fun and make a pleasant change from the all-weather.

Sadly, that does not mean winners are guaranteed but I do note that Tom Scudamore rides for David Pipe in the 4.00pm for his one and only mount of the day on board Shot Boii. He was originally also booked for a ride in the first at Huntingdon which has now been taken by Fergus Gillard, suggesting this is the better fancied of the two.

A winner in first-time cheekpieces at Ffos Las last February, he was fourth at Wetherby in March and races off 2lb lower here, and I suspect he may have a bit more to offer on his second season over hurdles.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Shot Boii 4.00pm Lingfield 3/1 Bet365