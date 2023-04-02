Just A Fun Bet Tonight At Southwell

Having ignored Thirsk that leaves me stuck with Southwell for my second selection, and if Young And Fun is better as a three-year-old as I hope, then he has a solid looking chance ahead of the 7.00pm tonight.

Lope De Vega’s offspring regularly improve considerably with age and if that is the case, a mark of 79 seems to underestimate him after a narrow if comfortable win at Catterick on just his third start last October. The third that day has won since to frank the form and although there is a suspicion he may be a touch lazy, they add a first-time hood this evening to help him keep his mind on the job in hand.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Young And Fun 7.00pm Southwell 10/1 William Hill and BetVictor