Mon Ami At Fontwell

I am very wary about the “soft” ground at Thirsk this afternoon having seen Doncaster described as the same on Saturday where I swear I saw rice growing, it was that wet out there. The pretty much forces my attentions south to Fontwell where Gary Moore rarely leaves without at least one winner. With six runners on the card that isn’t much of a prediction I suppose, and we may be better off sticking with Monjules who is the sole traveller to the Sussex track from the in-form Harry Fry stable.

The winner of three of his last four starts on ground varying from Good to Heavy, he does have an added 6lb now but gets on well with the next generation of jockeys having won for Lorcan Murtagh, and this afternoon I am hoping he can give Ben Bromley an armchair ride.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Monjules 3.30pm Fontwell 2/1 Bet365