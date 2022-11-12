Just The £650,000 Up For Grabs At The PDC Grand Slam of Darts!

2022 CAZOO GRAND SLAM OF DARTS PREVIEW

The 2022 Cazoo Grand Slam of Darts gets underway at the Aldersley Leisure Village on Saturday, as Gerwyn Price begins the defence of his title in Wolverhampton.

The 16th staging of the Grand Slam will see a star-studded 32-player field competing for a record-breaking £650,000 in prize money and the coveted Eric Bristow Trophy from November 12-20.

With the players split into eight groups of four for the first round stage, the round-robin action begins with a bumper double session on Saturday November 12.

Price’s title defence will begin with a clash against World Youth Champion Ted Evetts in Group A, which also features 2014 runner-up Dave Chisnall and 2012 champion Raymond van Barneveld.

Price has won all three Grand Slam of Darts events staged at the Aldersley Leisure Village, and the Welshman is bidding to add a fourth title to his haul in Wolverhampton next week.

“The Grand Slam and Aldersley holds good memories for me,” reflected Price, who is bidding to become only the second player to win four Grand Slam of Darts titles.

“Every game is going to be tough, but this is a tournament I’m confident in and it doesn’t matter who I’m playing, I believe I will come through.

“I never feel like I’m invincible, but I know if I play my A-game then I’m going to be really tough to beat.

“We’re at the business end of the year now and I’m coming back into my own.”

Reigning champion Price will headline Saturday’s opening session, with Groups A-D in action throughout the afternoon.

UK Open champion Danny Noppert plays PDC Asian Championship winner Christian Perez in their Group B opener, with World Cup winner Simon Whitlock up against 2018 semi-finalist Mensur Suljovic.

Michael Smith kicks off his Group C campaign against Women’s Series Order of Merit winner Lisa Ashton, while Masters champion Joe Cullen meets debutant Ritchie Edhouse.

Elsewhere, fifth seed Rob Cross faces former World Youth finalist Adam Gawlas in Group D, with Dirk van Duijvenbode and Martin Schindler also going head-to-head.

The evening session sees Groups E-H commence their challenge for the title, with World Champion Peter Wright taking on Women’s World Matchplay winner Fallon Sherrock in a blockbuster tie.

Wright, a three-time runner-up in Wolverhampton, defeated Sherrock in an epic quarter-final clash 12 months ago, and the Scot is targeting a return to the world number one spot and a first Eric Bristow Trophy at the Aldersley Leisure Village.

“It would be really nice to add this title to my collection,” said Wright, who will also take on World Grand Prix runner-up Nathan Aspinall and his compatriot Alan Soutar in a mouth-watering Group E.

“It’s a really tough group. Nathan has been one of the best players on tour this year, Alan has a brilliant record against me, and Fallon will be determined after performing so well last year.

“I’d like to be world number one before we go into the World Championship and that will be going through my head, but I’ve got to take each game as it comes.”

Aspinall also heads to Wolverhampton in confident mood fresh from reaching last month’s World Grand Prix final, as the Stockport star looks to end a three-year wait for a PDC televised title.

“2019 was a long, long time ago now! I need to get my name on a trophy again and hopefully that will happen in Wolverhampton,” claimed the former UK Open champion.

“My management team and my family – we know a big win is around the corner. I can feel it. I know what I’m doing in practice, I know what I’m doing in tournaments, and I do believe it’s coming.

“It’s going to be tough but I’m looking forward to it, the confidence is high and I really think I can do some damage.”

Jonny Clayton will play North American Champion Leonard Gates in his first Group F assignment, with World Cup winner Damon Heta and Dutch qualifier Jermaine Wattimena also vying for a place in the knockout stages.

Three-time champion Michael van Gerwen headlines Group G, as the Dutchman bids to add the Grand Slam to his Premier League, World Matchplay and World Grand Prix successes in 2022.

Van Gerwen plays World Youth Championship finalist Nathan Rafferty in his first round-robin tie, with newly crowned European Champion Ross Smith also featuring in Group G.

Smith – who opens the evening session against debutant Luke Woodhouse – defeated four TV title winners to claim European Championship glory last month, and he’s vowed to kick on following his exploits in Dortmund.

“To win a major TV title – it is something I had dreamed about. It’s incredible. I can’t even put it into words. It is absolutely amazing,” insisted Smith – the current world number 20.

“This is life-changing, but I don’t want to be one of those players that goes: ‘That will do now’.

“I don’t want to just be satisfied with this. I really want to kick on with my career now.”

Elsewhere, sixth seed Luke Humphries meets Challenge Tour Order of Merit winner Scott Williams in an intriguing Group H, with Ryan Searle and rising star Josh Rock also set to do battle.

Sunday’s second group matches will see Saturday’s winning players lock horns while the losing players also meet, before the final group matches are held on Monday and Tuesday.

The top two players from each group will progress to the knockout stage of the event, with the last 16 action beginning on Wednesday November 16 and running through to the semi-finals and final on Sunday November 20.

The tournament will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK, through the PDC’s worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV (excluding UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria & Switzerland based subscribers).

2022 Cazoo Grand Slam of Darts

Group Stage Draw

Group A

(1) Gerwyn Price

Dave Chisnall

Raymond van Barneveld

Ted Evetts

Group B

(8) Danny Noppert

Simon Whitlock

Mensur Suljovic

Christian Perez

Group C

(4) Michael Smith

Joe Cullen

Ritchie Edhouse

Lisa Ashton

Group D

(5) Rob Cross

Dirk van Duijvenbode

Martin Schindler

Adam Gawlas

Group E

(2) Peter Wright

Nathan Aspinall

Alan Soutar

Fallon Sherrock

Group F

(7) Jonny Clayton

Damon Heta

Jermaine Wattimena

Leonard Gates

Group G

(3) Michael van Gerwen

Ross Smith

Luke Woodhouse

Nathan Rafferty

Group H

(6) Luke Humphries

Ryan Searle

Josh Rock

Scott Williams

Saturday November 12

Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)

Groups A-D Opening Matches

Simon Whitlock v Mensur Suljovic (B)

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Martin Schindler (D)

Joe Cullen v Ritchie Edhouse (C)

Dave Chisnall v Raymond van Barneveld (A)

Rob Cross v Adam Gawlas (D)

Danny Noppert v Christian Perez (B)

Gerwyn Price v Ted Evetts (A)

Michael Smith v Lisa Ashton (C)

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Groups E-H Opening Matches

Ross Smith v Luke Woodhouse (G)

Ryan Searle v Josh Rock (H)

Damon Heta v Jermaine Wattimena (F)

Nathan Aspinall v Alan Soutar (E)

Luke Humphries v Scott Williams (H)

Peter Wright v Fallon Sherrock (E)

Michael van Gerwen v Nathan Rafferty (G)

Jonny Clayton v Leonard Gates (F)

Sunday November 13

Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)

Groups A-D Second Matches

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Groups E-H Second Matches

Monday November 14 (1900 GMT)

Groups A-D Third Matches

Tuesday November 15 (1900 GMT)

Groups E-H Third Matches

Wednesday November 16 (1900 GMT)

4x Second Round Matches

Thursday November 17 (1900 GMT)

4x Second Round Matches

Friday November 18 (1900 GMT)

2x Quarter-Finals

Saturday November 19 (1900 GMT)

2x Quarter-Finals

Sunday November 20

Afternoon Session (1300)

Semi-Finals

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Final

Format

Group Stage – Best of Nine legs

Second Round – Best of 19 legs

Quarter-Finals – Best of 31 legs

Semi-Finals – Best of 31 legs

Final – Best of 31 legs

Prize Fund

Winner – £150,000

Runner-Up – £70,000

Semi-Finalists – £50,000

Quarter-Finalists – £25,000

Second Round Losers – £12,250

Third in Group – £8,000

Fourth in Group – £5,000

Group Winner Bonus – £3,500

Total – £650,000