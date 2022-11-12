Not Kidding At Wolves Tonight

My second bet this Monday runs on the all-weather at Wolverhampton this evening when Street Kid may be able to get the better of the hat-trick seeking Cry Havoc.

Only beaten a head and a neck on his two starts this year, both over this trip at Lingfield, he has won two of his three starts over C&D in October and November last year, and although he does need a career best off his new mark, he has the form in the book to suggest he can go well in this field.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Steet Kid 6.00pm Wolverhampton 9/4 Bet365, William Hill, 888Sport and Bet Victor