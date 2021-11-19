Kane Looks Able

Just the two cards to look through this Sunday and by the time you remover all the silly prices we don’t have a huge amount of choice. With the Tizzard yard in decent form again it may be worth having a small bet on Killer Kane in the 2.30pm at Exeter despite his lack of experience over fences.

Always seen as a future chaser he won his maiden over hurdles here in March but the point-to-point winner strangely seemed to run out of stamina over two and a half miles over fences at Carlisle last month.

Dropped back in trip I expect him to be on or very near the early pace here, and if he has improved for the run he may yet prove too good for all of these.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Killer Kane 2.30pm Exeter 7/4 Bet Victor