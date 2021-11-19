Female Dominance At Exeter?

Working from the early prices I can’t resist a little each way on the Paul Nicholls trained Doin’whatshelikes in the 1.30pm though of course she has to improve. Third on her return to action after 20 months off, she was beaten a big 35 lengths but surely she is better than that?

Although yet to show enough ability to warrant a bet, Paul rarely keeps horses that won’t pay their way so I have to assume she is better than that and if she does strip fitter as anticipated, and improves for the step up in trip, she could hit a place at a price so fingers crossed.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Doin’whatshelikes 1.30pm Exeter 12/1 most bookmakers