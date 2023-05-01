Kangaroo Could Get The Bookies Hopping Mad

Waiting for Kempton tonight and I am hopeful we will see a better run from Kangaroo in the 5.30pm for trainer Tom Clover. His debut effort was full of promise with a length and a half third at Wolverhampton, and although he failed to build on that when only fifth at Lingfield, that was a better race and he appeared to hit a flat spot at a crucial stage.

No good thing here, we are assuming or hoping he will bounce back to his debut form, and if he does he could go close here and possibly at a double figure price.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Kangaroo 6.30pm Kempton 14/1 most bookmakers