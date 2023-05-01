Lets Get Into Some Mischief

We have some very decent three-year-olds going to war in the 3.50pm at Ascot this afternoon with last season’s juvenile form being put to the test. Bradsell was a class act, winning on debut by nine lengths and following that with a win in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot before a fourth in the Group One Phoenix Stakes at The Curragh where he ended up injured, which finished his season.

He may well be the best of these in the long run, but you have to be wary on their comeback from injury with no evidence yet that they are back to their old selves, so I will take a chance on Mischief Magic instead. He rounded off his career as a two-year-old with a stunning victory in the Breeders’ Cup at Keeneland when coming with a late run to win by a length after being blocked in up the straight, and as he has form on slower going on the all-weather at Kempton, I am hoping (if not confident) that this softer going won’t be his undoing.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Mischief Magic 3.50pm Ascot 11/4 most bookmakers