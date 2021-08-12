Karl Burke’s Filly To Make Experience Tell At Doncaster

I am rather hoping that the presence of two Godolphin bluebloods in the 1.52pm at Doncaster this afternoon will get us a better price about Ayr third Maggie’s Joy, who arrives with the benefit of racecourse experience.

Karl Burke’s daughter of Time Test “only” cost £33,000 at the sales and will hopefully prove to be a bargain for her connections and ran a race full of promise first time out. Short of room at a crucial time, she ran on strongly to be closest at the finish over a furlong shorter, suggesting this trip will see further improvement. Both Beautiful Secret and Iconic Look have to be viewed as serious rivals, but hopefully they won’t have the street sense of the suggestion today.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Maggie’s Joy 1.52pm Doncaster 11/2 Bet365