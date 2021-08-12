D’bai To Double Up At Newbury

Both jockey bookings and the betting make it look pretty obvious that Al Suhail is the Godolphin number one string ahead of the Hungerford Stakes at Newbury this afternoon, but that does not necessarily make him the value call.

D’Bai hasn’t been seen since winning over a mile in 9you guessed it) Dubai at Meydan in February, but that only p[rives he is up to this class and there is no reason why Charlie Appleby can’t have him spot on for his first start in six months.

Now a seven-year-old, he has won over half a million pounds so far and may well add to that here, and if we ger the fast early pace expected, he will be finishing off his race better and faster than most over this trip. His price is just too tempting for me, and a small bet may well pay big dividends.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way D’Bai 3.30pm Newbury 18/1 BetVictor, Betfred and others.