Katch Her If You Can

We have all read about how out of form the Skelton horses are, yet the stable have still had 10 winners in the last two weeks, and with all the money and facilities available to them to put things right, I am not ready to write them off just yet.

One example (hopefully) could well be Kateira, a five-year-old daughter of legendary sire Kayf Tara, who made a winning debut over hurdles at Uttoxeter when strolling home by eight lengths over the two miles.

She is a half-sister to El Presente, a winner over three miles and more over fences at the highest level, so we may see an even better showing upped to this trip, and with Tristan Durrell good value for his 5lb claim from the saddle, we should see a good run from her at the very least.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Kateira 12.25pm Warwick 7/4 all bookmakers