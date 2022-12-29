Rely On Hermes To Deliver

I have 23 years of winners to go to war with ahead of the Challow Hurdle from Newbury and I am rather hoping they can dig me out of a hole on a day when the racing really isn’t up to the usual weekend standards. Running through the usual list and the first thing of note is that we are yet to see a winner priced larger than 8/1, and if that fact holds form for 2022, and the early betting I am looking at is remotely accurate, we can lose a ridiculous 10 of the 14 declared!

All 23 winners came home in the first three last time out (changes nothing), and they all carried 11 stone 7, which at the very least reduces the chances of Vicki Vale considerably. The three I have left if the stats are correct will be Hermes Allen, Attacca, and Irish raider Joyeux Machin, so now I need to thin those down to a solitary selection.

Six of the last 23 winners has their prep race in the Hyde Novices Hurdle at Cheltenham, and that points me in the direction of Hermes Allen, who won that contest by nine lengths after making all the running, and with Paul Nicholls responsible for four winners and five placed horses from 17 runners over the years, that will be where my lucky pin will fall this year as well.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Hermes Allen 3.00pm Newbury 6/5 Paddy Power. Betfair, and The Tote