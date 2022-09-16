Keep An Eye On Iris At Hamilton

If you think Plumpton looks tricky try Hamilton where their seven-race card is an absolute minefield.

If I have a bet then it will be an each way one on Iris Dancer in the 2.00pm where conditions appear likely to be in her favour. Her last win was over this C&D on soft ground in May off just 1lb lower, and better still, connections add blinkers for the first time this afternoon.

Well drawn in the one stall (though it is not as important as some would have you believe), she can go well today and with a couple of recent winners in the field we may get a decent price as well.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Iris Dancer 2.00pm Hamilton 17/2 Paddy Power and Betfair