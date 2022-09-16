Hawke Runner Has a Shout

On a very difficult afternoon it may be worth risking a small bet on the Nigel Hawke trained I Have A Voice in the 2.50pm at Plumpton where the three-year-old makes his hurdling debut on his second run for the yard.

Formerly trained in Ireland by Jim Bolger and the winner of a Leopardstown handicaps, he failed to see out the two miles on the Flat at Nottingham last time out but may not suffer the same issues over hurdles at this easy track.

The best of these on the Flat according to official ratings, that does not guarantee anything once obstacles are put in his way, but on a tricky day, he seems to have as good a chance as any.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win I Have a Voice 2.50pm Plumpton 100/30 Bet365