Keep Going At Longchamp

One of the most intriguing Sundays for a very long time this week with top-class cards from The Curragh and Longchamp, backed up by Doncaster so we will need to sort the wheat form the chaff as they say.

The very soft going in France makes life interesting and may not suit some of the British and Irish challengers, but it should not be a problem for Continuous when Aidan O’Briens St Leger winning colt lines up for the Prix Foy over a mile and a half at 1.33pm with Christophe Soumillon in the saddle.

The four-year-old showed he is not all about stamina with a Group Three win at The Curragh over a mile and a quarter last time out, and has shown he handles Longchamp with a solid fifth in the Arc last year, though he may have to make his own running in this field to make sure it doesn’t turn into a sprint for the line which seems unlikely to see him at his best.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Continuous 1.33pm Longchamp 8/11 William Hill