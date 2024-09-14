British Challenger Is Coming To The Boil

Bedtime Story and Lake Victora both arrive unbeaten ahead of the Moyglare Stakes for two-year-old fillies at The Curragh, and with Ryan Moore on the first named, you have to assume she is the better of the two.

She may well go off at a very short price here, but that may be partly down to the O’Brien factor and I will be taking a risk on British raider Simmering at a bigger price.

Ollie Sangster’s stable star was mowed down late on by Fairy Godmother at Royal Ascot, but has shown herself to be a high-class filly with two wins since, taking the Princess Margaret Stakes back at Ascot by a neck when leading close home, and impressing at Deauville with a three length win in the Prix Du Calvados when stepped up to seven furlongs.

She quickened up nicely on soft ground that day which for me is the sign of a decent animal and although no good thing here, it will be interesting to see how she gets on ahead of a possible tilt at the 1000 Guineas next year.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Simmering 3.00pm The Curragh 13/2 Bet365