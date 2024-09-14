Featured Horse Racing Sport

British Challenger Is Coming To The Boil

September 14, 2024
Sean Trivass

Bedtime Story and Lake Victora both arrive unbeaten ahead of the Moyglare Stakes for two-year-old fillies at The Curragh, and with Ryan Moore on the first named, you have to assume she is the better of the two.

She may well go off at a very short price here, but that may be partly down to the O’Brien factor and I will be taking a risk on British raider Simmering at a bigger price.

Ollie Sangster’s stable star was mowed down late on by Fairy Godmother at Royal Ascot, but has shown herself to be a high-class filly with two wins since, taking the Princess Margaret Stakes back at Ascot by a neck when leading close home, and impressing at Deauville with a three length win in the Prix Du Calvados when stepped up to seven furlongs.

She quickened up nicely on soft ground that day which for me is the sign of a decent animal and although no good thing here, it will be interesting to see how she gets on ahead of a possible tilt at the 1000 Guineas next year.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Simmering 3.00pm The Curragh 13/2 Bet365

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *