Keep In The Loup

Hoorah for midweek racing with some decent sized cards at last, possibly proving that it is not the big prizes that attracts the horses, but competitive interesting contests set at the correct level. Ludlow has always looked a pleasant enough course (on my to do list), and we will start off there with Loup De Maulde, an easy winner at Huntingdon 11 days ago and having to carry an extra 8lb from the handicapper here.

I cannot suggest he is well-handicapped off his new mark but I can say that he clearly gets on well with jockey Charlie Price who was on board last time out, and in a Conditional jockey’s race that may yet be the deciding factor.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Loup De Maulde 3.15pm Ludlow 9/4 Bet365