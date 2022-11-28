Once Raced Colt Could Spring A Surprise

Off to Wolverhampton this evening and I have heard nothing but good things about Mohatu ahead of then maiden at 5.20pm, and I suspect connections may well look to get back any losses from a very disappointing debut.

Well backed when sent off a 3/1 shot at Newcastle he clearly hadn’t read the script when missing the start and failing to quicken up when asked before trailing home close to 12 lengths off the winner, but he is said to be working well since then and if his issues have been sorted, he should go well here with that run under his belt.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Mohatu 5.20pm Wolverhampton most bookmakers