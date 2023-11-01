Keep The Faith

With the going at Newmarket far too soft and some (not all) of the horses in action there to get some experience ahead of next season, common sense suggests we head off to Wetherby and their jumps card instead – summer is truly over! Trainer Ben Brookhouse is rapidly making a big name for himself both on the Flat and in the National Hunt sphere and he looks to have a more than useful hurdling recruit in I Still Have Faith, five times a winner on the Flat and off the mark over hurdles at the first attempt over course and distance.

Some of his jumping left a bit to be desired that day before his class saw him home quite comfortably, but if he has learned from that (and had more schooling at home), he may well be capable of a follow up success despite the better opposition.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win I Still Have Faith 2.25pm Wetherby 100/30 most bookmakers