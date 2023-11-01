Don’t Miss This Murphy Runner

It has been a while since word reached me that the Olly Murphy yard thought a lot of Little Miss Dante, but the daughter of Kayf Tara hasn’t done a lot wrong yet with a debut second at Huntingdon and an easy win at Southwell in her two bumpers.

She makes her debut over hurdles in the 4.10pm at Wetherby this afternoon, and I will be watching her like a hawk as they still think she is out of the top drawer. She has reportedly schooled well at home ahead of this assignment and if she is as good as they hope, we have every chance of a winning run.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Little Miss Dante 4.10pm Wetherby 3/1 most bookmakers