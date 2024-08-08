Massive Sovereign with Zac Purton defeats Galaxy Patch and Blake Shinn to win the BMW Hong Kong Derby on March 24, 2024 at Sha Tin Racecourse in Hong Kong, China. Photo By: Alex Evers/HKJC
Featured Horse Racing Sport

Keeping A Straight Face At Haydock

August 8, 2024
Sean Trivass

Having done a bit of hospitality at Haydock in the private boxes over the years I have a soft spot for the track, and although that was never the plan, both my selections run there this evening.

First up we have Expressionless in the 5.40pm, a mile and three quarter handicap for amateur riders. Dylan Cunha has started well at his Newmarket base with winers galore, including the son of  Intello who has a lot in his favour here.

A winner last time out over this trip at Yarmouth in a Class three handicap, he has only been put up 2lb for that which seems fair enough in the circumstances. Dropped in class here and with his jockey good value for the 3lb claim, he handles the quicker going expected this evening and may make the most of this suitable opportunity.   

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Expressionless 5.40pm Haydock 5/2 Bet365

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *