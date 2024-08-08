Keeping A Straight Face At Haydock

Having done a bit of hospitality at Haydock in the private boxes over the years I have a soft spot for the track, and although that was never the plan, both my selections run there this evening.

First up we have Expressionless in the 5.40pm, a mile and three quarter handicap for amateur riders. Dylan Cunha has started well at his Newmarket base with winers galore, including the son of Intello who has a lot in his favour here.

A winner last time out over this trip at Yarmouth in a Class three handicap, he has only been put up 2lb for that which seems fair enough in the circumstances. Dropped in class here and with his jockey good value for the 3lb claim, he handles the quicker going expected this evening and may make the most of this suitable opportunity.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Expressionless 5.40pm Haydock 5/2 Bet365