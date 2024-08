Vicario is a horse I like ahead of the 6.50pm at Haydock, even if she remains a maiden after six starts. Four starts this year have seen three second places and a third, with her best run a neck defeat at Newmarket in April.

This will be the fastest going she has faced to date but as a daughter of Lope De Vega I am hoping it will see her at her best, and off a mark of 83 she still looks attractively handicapped to me.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Vicario 6.50pm Haydock 9/4 Bet365