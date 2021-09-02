Kempton Runner Could Be Our Saving Grace

Improving two-year-olds on the all-weather at Kempton are not everybody’s cup of tea by any means, but this is a Group race and as such, lands on my list of races to try and cover.

Nymphadora arrives with perhaps the best form with a fourth in the Molecomb Stakes at Glorious Goodwood and a fifth in the Lowther Stakes at York and she will be popular with the punters, but this is her polytrack debut and we have no evidence she will or won’t handle the surface.

With eight runners I am going to take an each way chance on the once raced course and distance winner Scot’s Grace, who strolled home here to take her novice with ease and having started at 11/1 that day, may well have plenty of room for further improvement. Trip tick, surface tick, in good form tick – all the boxes necessary and well worth the risk this Saturday afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Scot’s Grace 2.05pm Kempton 9/2 Bet365, William Hill and others.