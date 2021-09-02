Its Written In The Stars

With Starman finding half a furlong further and the soft going all against him in Deauville you can see why he has been so heavily backed here and at Evens I will admit he is by far the likeliest winner on this better ground.

A winner at York and Newmarket already this season he is confidently expected to bounce back here and an easy win is on the cards (famous last words)

I have tried and failed to find one to beat him and have even looked further down the prices for a bit of each way value, but even my old mate Art Power looks out of sorts so far this season, and an Even money winner is better than a last at 8/1 or bigger as they say.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 2pts Win Starman 3.30pm Haydock Evens most bookmakers.