Killaloon took a while to get the hang of things but the Paul Nicholls trained beast bolted up to win by 11 lengths last time out, and it looks interesting that they have decided to throw him into a handicap here.

We can only assume they think a mark of 112 belittles his true abilities, and as they should know infinitely more than me, I will be taking the hint and will back him accordingly this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Killaloon 4.00pm Taunton 5/2 Bet365