Silence Is Golden At Taunton

The final day before the chaos of Cheltenham begins and our last chance to add a bit more to the betting bank for Prestbury Park, though I wish it was a fraction easier. Golden Sovereign looks to be coming to the boil after a third and a second on his two starts following a two year layoff, only being beaten a couple of lengths at Wincanton last time out off a mark of 125.

An increase of 2lbs seems fair enough in the circumstances, and if he improves again for that run as hoped, he may find this race falls his way.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Golden Sovereign 3.25pm Taunton 4/1 William Hill