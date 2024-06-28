Kin’ell – We May Have Yet Another Winner!

Kinross heads the market here ahead of his return to action and although he missed Royal Ascot because the ground was too quick for him, the formbook does show a win on good to firm at York last summer so soft ground may see him at peak, but it is not necessarily required for him to perform.

The big question here after eight months off the track has to be his fitness level – is he coming here because he is jumping out of his skin and they cannot wait to get him to the track – or does he need a run to put him right for other targets?

I am hoping connections are wary of a dry summer limiting his options and are coming here for the money, in which case it is noted that he has a one win from two starts record on the all-weather, is a Group One winner running in a Group Three contest, has 5lb or more in hand over all his rivals on today’s terms, and has run well before over a truly run six furlongs, even if he is better over seven, all of which suggest he has a pretty decent chance.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Kinross 2.04pm Newcastle 7/2 Bet365 and William Hill