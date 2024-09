The 3.50pm at Plumpton gives us our last suggestion this weekend when Jeremy Scott sends King’s Castle back to the track after his unlucky neck second at Perth last time out when failing to get a clear run up the home straight.

Only put up a couple of pounds for that by the handicapper, he drops a grade this afternoon which seems a very sensible mood as he hunts for his fifth win over hurdles and a new career best.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win King’s Castle 3.50pm Plumpton 5/2 Bet365