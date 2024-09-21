Sparkle Can Shine At Hamilton

I am rarely if ever happy with the quality of Sunday racing with the odd exception, and this afternoon’s double act of Plumpton and Hamilton doesn’t exactly inspire too much confidence (sorry).

We soldier on regardless, and the one (and only) horse that jumps out at me from Hamilton has to be the Iain Jardine trained Susiesparkle who won on her first start for the yard easily enough at Thirsk in an apprentice handicap over a mile and a half.

The four-year-old filly decries her breeding as a daughter of Dandy Man (whose best runs were all over five furlongs), but more importantly she gets in here unpenalised for that victory and with Mohammed Tabti in the saddle once more, she has to have a solid chance.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Susiesparkle 5.12pm Hamilton 10/3 William Hill