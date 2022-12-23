King George Outsider Has An Each Way Shout

Firstly, another chance to wish you all a Merry Christmas/Happy Holidays as we put together our Boxing Day tips looking to add to recent winners. It is never easy at this time of year with horses declared for more than one contest, but the final declarations are in for Boxing Day, so it’s time to go to work. The King George is as much a part of the British Christmas as turkey and mince pies to us racing fans, and we look all set for a treat once again this year. Looking at the statistics I have found that since 1997 we are yet to see a winner priced larger than 28/1 (last year’s winner Tornado Flyer funnily enough), none who finished outside the first five on their previous start (if they finished), and none aged younger than six or older than 11. Looking at current odds and recent form that removes all of TWO horse (Millers Bank and Ahoy Senor), but it is a start! Only two winners had not raced in the last 60 days meaning we can theoretically lose Royale Pagaille, and that is where statistics almost end. We do still have trainer form to work with, and Paul Nicholls has won this a staggering 12 times with eight others placing which is beyond amazing in a contest of this standard. If he had one runner I would be all-in, but sadly he has three, so we move off to jockey stats. Bryony Frost has won once and placed once from just the two rides, Harry Cobden has won once and placed three times from four rides, while Sam Twiston-Davies has exactly the same record – quite a conundrum. I could be hopelessly wrong but I cannot have favourite L’Homme Presse who I admit goes from strength to strength, but finished behind Ahoy Senor at Aintree in April, so at the odds I am most tempted by the Scottish raider who may yet bounce back to his best if he runs here as planned.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Ahoy Senor 2.30pm Kempton 20/1 most bookmakers