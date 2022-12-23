Nicholls Rivals Have Burger All Chance

By
Sean Trivass
-
0
22
Papillon, with delighted jockey Ruby Walsh, wins the 2000 Martell Grand National, at Aintree racecourse, Liverpool. * 02/04/01 Papillon (left, green top), ridden by jockey Ruby Walsh, jumping the last fence on his way to win the 2000 Martell Grand National. Papillon will be able to defend his Martell Grand National crown after the Irish Department of Agriculture today permitted horses to travel to Britain for the three-day Aintree fixture.

Another six-runner race despite £57,000 or so to the winner, but in this case it may be that McFabulous has frighted his rivals away. He didn’t look as if he would be all that over fences when pulled up at Wincanton in November but he showed that to be all wrong at Exeter and then at Newbury with easy wins, the latest when beating the high class Thyme Hill with ease.

If he keeps improving at the rate he has so far then he will take all the stopping here, though I am wary of all of his rivals here in a race where I do not honestly feel he should be as short in the betting as he is.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win McFabulous 1.20pm Kempton 13/8 most bookmakers

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here