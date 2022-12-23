Nicholls Rivals Have Burger All Chance

Another six-runner race despite £57,000 or so to the winner, but in this case it may be that McFabulous has frighted his rivals away. He didn’t look as if he would be all that over fences when pulled up at Wincanton in November but he showed that to be all wrong at Exeter and then at Newbury with easy wins, the latest when beating the high class Thyme Hill with ease.

If he keeps improving at the rate he has so far then he will take all the stopping here, though I am wary of all of his rivals here in a race where I do not honestly feel he should be as short in the betting as he is.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win McFabulous 1.20pm Kempton 13/8 most bookmakers