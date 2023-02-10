King Horse Could Be Just The Tonic In The Betfair Hurdle

Its handicap time so sit back (or read the conclusion) as I run through all the stats for the Betfair Hurdle to see if we can find the winner. Working with the last 24 runnings of this prestigious race, we find that all of the winners came home in the first nine last time out (100%), all of them carried 11 stone eight or less (100%), none of them had raced in the last seven days (100%), 23 of them had raced within the last 90 days (96%), 23 were priced at 33/1 or shorter (96%), 23 were aged five to seven (96%), 23 were rated 126 or above (96%), and 23 had raced at least once this season (96%). Put those in the mixer and from an original field of 18 (and using current prices as a guide), we lose exactly half of them – but that still leaves nine left to play with.

I’m a big believer that if a stable is out of form it doesn’t really matter how well-handicapped the horse may be, so I am going to remove every horse whose trainer has an RTF (running to form) figure of lower than 50% – so three more fall by the wayside, and I am now down to a shortlist of six to pick form.

Lastly, I will have a look at horses being asked to do no more than they have achieved before, and that leads me to either Tritotic, or Aucunrisque. The first named ran an absolute stinker when stone cold last at Cheltenham in January but cheekpieces are tried for the first time this afternoon, and he could sneak in to a place at a huge price if the headgear has the desired affect.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Tritonic 3.35pm Newbury 33/1 Paddy Power and Betfair