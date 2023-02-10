Over The Hill – I Don’t Think So

It really is a shocking weekend for us punters with yet another decent race looking set to fall the way of an odd-on jolly – what can you do? Hullnback is forecast at 2/1 ON or worse after the six-year-old won comfortably enough last time out at Haydock, but he did make a mistake at the last and I don’t think he should be the price he is.

At the odds I would be far happier with an each way bet on Byron Hill, rated 76 on the Flat and about to place at the very least at Fontwell before unseating Daryl Jacob two hurdles out. Likely to have learned from that experience, he is a much more realistic price than the favourite, and if he can be settled in behind, he will be finishing well here even though he may do better when stepped up in trip over the months ahead.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Byron Hill 3.13pm Warwick 10/1 most bookmakers