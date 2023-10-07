Kingman Colt Looks More Than Interesting

Heading North to Pontefract for my other suggestion and the thrice raced Romildo makes his handicap debut off a tempting mark of just 74? A son of Kingman out of a Galileo mare, he is bred for perhaps a mile and a quarter at first glance, but he has raced exclusively over a mile so far with a keeping on fourth at Kempton last time out.

Sadly he is not stepping up in trip just yet but Tom Marquand rides and travels up with a few others from the yard, though this is by far the most intriguing (and possibly the biggest priced), of the Haggas runners, and if he has the speed for this trip he could potentially make the running and surprise them all.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Romildo 4.00pm Pontefract 5/1 most bookmakers