Third Time Lucky For Crisford Filly

One of the last Windsor meetings which says to me Winter in on the way, but before then, I will be popping along to the bookmakers on the rails to see what price I can obtain about Faayzah in the mile novice stakes at 2.20pm.

Trained by the Crisfords in Newmarket, the daughter of Frankel showed serious improvement last time out when beaten a length at Third despite running in snatches, and if she takes another step forward she can hopefully get off the mark at the third attempt.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Faayzah 2.20pm Windsor 8/11 most bookmakers