Kirby Mount Could Prove Lethal

Jockey Adam Kirby heads to Nottingham this afternoon and I get the feeling his primary ride (of three) is on Lethal Nymph for his boss in trainer Clive Cox. Now a four-year-old, the gelding won four times last season for connections including a class Two handicaps at Ascot in September, and clearly has a touch of class about him.

His return was frankly a bit of a damp squib when sixth of nine at Windsor but he was hampered and would have finished closer (without winning) with a clear run, and I am hoping that as that was his first start since October he may strip a fraction fitter here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Lethal Nymph 3.45pm Nottingham 9/2 Bet365 and William Hill